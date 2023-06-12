













Hellblade 2 finally presents its long-awaited gameplay at Xbox Showcase and will be released in 2024

This time he decided to focus a bit on the gameplay of this new Senua adventure. Something that the company highlights is that the version that can be seen in action is the one that corresponds to Xbox Series X and that the video is best enjoyed with headphones.

It is in this way that the sounds and audio effects added to this game can be better captured; The same can be said of the musical section.



From what can be seen in the preview, Senua continues to fight against the voices she faced in the last adventure.

Hellblade 2according to what was revealed by Ninja Theory and Microsoft, will be available in 2024. Its launch will be on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and it will be on GamePass from day one.

So cloud gaming is guaranteed. Ninja Theory points out that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — that’s its formal title — offers cinematic immersion, beautifully rendered graphics, and high-quality sound.

It’s quite an audiovisual experience for gamers, and what’s seen at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is just a glimpse. In progress Senua enters a cave adorned with strange patterns when she hears something.

It is the same dark voice from the first game that came from Shadow, and that returns in Hellblade 2. According to some, this suggests that the psychosis themes present in its predecessor will return to this installment.

The psychological elements are a key part of this now series and it was to be expected that the theme would not only continue but expand. With a release window still far away, much more can be revealed about this game.

For what has been released, the soundtrack will be in charge of the band Heilung, which fuses folk music, death metal and experimental folk metal to create compositions reminiscent of the past.

The idea of ​​this group is to recreate the tones that the men of the Iron and Bronze Ages in Europe heard. Precisely the theme that can be heard in the preview of Hellblade 2 It is a contribution from this group and surely there will be many more.

Apart from Hellblade 2 and the Xbox Games Showcase 2023