Last week during The Game Awards 2021 we had our first look at the gameplay of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and fans were amazed at how good it looked. Sure, there were also others who doubted its authenticity, and with good reason. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that any studio showed gameplay of their games, but it seems that wasn’t the case here.

David Garcia, director of the game, recently clarified on social networks that everything presented during TGA it was running in real time and not only that, but this was played by a person from the team.

This is a piece of our game 🙂 played by one member of our team. Hope this is more clear for you! – David García (@dagadi) December 12, 2021

Remember that Hellblade 2 is already being developed with Unreal Engine 5, in addition to the fact that the people of Ninja theory he has done an incredible job with this graphics engine of course. It is also important to remember that this sequel will closely follow the steps of the first game in the sense that, beyond being an action or adventure game, it will be this sensory experience that will keep us on the edge of the seat at all times.

Editor’s note: We’ve already had a couple of games that promise to demonstrate the power of new consoles this past year, but it looks like Hellblade 2 will finally show us what the Xbox Series X is really capable of. We have no doubt that this will be an experience worth remembering for. many more years.

Via: Twitter