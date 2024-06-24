There are many relevant releases of May 2024 to not having entered the top 100 best-selling games in Europe , as pointed out by Games Industry’s Christopher Dring. In particular the absence of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 stands out , one of the most anticipated Xbox first party games of the first half of the year. The console versions of the remake of System Shock and The Rogue Prince of Persia were also bad.

Worrying data

For Dring it is a sign of growing difficulty of the traditional market to absorb the releases that follow one another over the months, even though there are specific reasons that can in some way explain certain less than brilliant results. For example Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is also out on Game Passwhile the remake of System Shock is certainly a more attractive game for PC users, the platform on which it proved to be a success.

Having said this, there is no doubt that these are serious failures for a market that is already unstable and always ready to look elsewhere in the event of losses. As already highlighted when reporting the full data, May was a generally very flat month for video game sales in Europe, with the market being made up of the usual suspects. Let’s review the top 10.

EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) F1 23 (Codemasters) Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (Sony) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) Helldivers 2 (Sony) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)

It seems that players now only buy a handful of titles, always belonging to the same series, albeit with some exceptions.