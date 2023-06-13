On the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Ninja Theory has released a behind the scenes videos Of Hellblade 2 dedicated to motion capture sessions.

For the uninitiated, motion capture allows, through a complex system of cameras and body sensors, to record the performances of the actors and their facial animations and then faithfully represent them in the game.

In the video, the team talks to us about the importance of this technique, while the set and some recording sessions are shown on video, giving us an idea of ​​the complexity of this process and the care taken by Ninja Theory to obtain the best possible result.

Hellblade 2 is currently in development for PC and Xbox Series X|S, with a planned launch during the course of 2024. Like all games made by Microsoft’s first party teams, it will be available in the catalog

L'Xbox Games Showcase Extended is Microsoft's event where it offers insights, interviews with developers, and never-before-seen gameplay videos of the games showcased during the main show that aired on June 11, as well as other titles produced by third parties.