Hellas Verona will host Milan this weekend in Serie A, a match between two teams fighting for different goals.
Set rossonero He is clear about his double objective for the remainder of the campaign: second place in Serie A and the UEFA Europa League title. This weekend they will face a Hellas Verona that continues to fight to get away from the relegation zone. We leave you with all the information available for this clash:
City: Verona, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
Date: Sunday March 17
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina, 08:00 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lecce
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Sassuolo
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
2-0 D
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
2-2
|
A series
|
monza
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slavia Prague
|
1-3
|
UEL
|
Empoli
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Slavia Praha
|
4-2V
|
UEL
|
lazio
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
1-1
|
A series
Hellas Verona: Dawidowicz and Thomas Henry will miss the duel due to suspension and J. Cruz due to physical problems.
AC Milan: Fikayo Tomori due to thigh problems (it is doubtful, but in principle he could play) and Pobega due to a muscle injury. Luka Jovic, Florenzi and Leao are out due to suspension.
Hellas Verona: Montipo, Magnani, Tchatchoua, Coppola, Cabal, Duda, Suslov, Serdar, Lazovic, Folorunsho and Noslin
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Reijnders, Bennacer, Loftus Cheek, Pulisic; Giroud
Hellas Verona 1-2 Milan
