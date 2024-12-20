



































































































The meeting Hellas Verona – Milan of Serie A, which takes place at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Classification and statistics between Hellas Verona – Milan

Hellas Verona comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Parma



while Milan played their last Serie A match against



Genoa



. He Hellas Verona currently occupies the position number 17 of Serie A with 15 points, while their rival,

Milanoccupies the place 7 with 26 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.