The automotive supplier Hella, which specializes in lighting and electronics, is likely to benefit from the future increase in equipment rates for driver assistance systems in the automotive industry. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

The increasing demand for e-mobility solutions and LED headlights will also support the Lippstadt-based business for the foreseeable future. With its figures for the 2019/20 financial year, the company met the forecast it adjusted in May, but the corona measures have left clear negative marks. The auto industry is stagnating worldwide, especially in the US, and trade disputes are further dampening prospects. As long as the burden of Covid-19 continues, Hella is unlikely to make any progress in view of the lack of dynamism in the market, even if the products generally have good market opportunities.



To shine: The business with LED headlights has a future. However, corona and trade disputes are currently a burden. Wait.