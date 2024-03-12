Home page World

From: Hannah Blanket

A biologist's lecture is startling. Dr. Mark Benecke predicts a “hellish summer of the century”. Weather experts classify this forecast.

Hamm – As climate change progresses, the earth is moving into “unknown territory” with unprecedented challenges. The EU earth observation program Copernicus has now announced this. It can be assumed that “our civilization has never had to cope with such a climate.” A frightening forecast. The tenor was similar in a lecture by the well-known biologist Dr. Mark Benecke last week. He predicted a “hellish summer of the century.” This caused a lot of stir in the media. In the conversation with calf have Weather-Experts commented on this.

“Hell summer of the century”? Biologist makes frightening climate forecast

During his lecture “Time is up – Environmental Update” at the University of Finance & Management in Bonn, Dr. Mark Benecke on climate change and its consequences, which we are currently feeling massively. Benecke called the unusually mild January 2024 in Germany “absolutely catastrophic”. He spoke of the fact that we were in the “greatest catastrophe” since humans existed on earth.

And the biologist made a frightening prediction: “I can tell you from the experience of the last few years, with almost complete certainty – as best as that is of course possible, there are still other influences in the world – that we are in the hellish summer of the century and millennium He also showed a graphic with the monthly average temperatures in 2023 compared to the reference period 1961 to 1990. Last year, “all colleagues around the world” initially thought the anomaly seen was a measurement error. However, the measurement data for the first months of 2024 would once again be significantly above the 2023 curve.

“Hell summer of the century”? This is what weather experts say about the horror forecast

It is not known whether the predicted “hellish summer” refers to the year 2024. Either way, the biologist's statement caused quite a stir, also because some media referred Benecke's forecast to the summer of 2024 in Germany. Meteorologists don't want to leave it like that.

Jörg Kachelmann wrote on “X” that there was no starting point for “we in Germany having the hellish summer of the millennium”. This is also confirmed by meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net upon request from wa.de. “Yes, the summer could be warm, but a record cannot be predicted.”

“Summer months will be normally warm”: forecast for summer 2024 in Germany

And also Dr. Andreas Walter from the German Weather Service (DWD) emphasized in an interview calfthat when making statements about the summer of 2024, a distinction must be made between a global forecast and that for Germany. Although there is now a trend towards ever higher temperatures in Germany, according to current climate forecasts, it looks as if the summer months will be normally warm. According to current information, only in the east of Germany could it get a little warmer in June, July and August.

However, according to weather experts, the situation looks different worldwide. Globally, says Kachelmann, it could “quite be the case that on average you will end up at the upper end of what you know so far”. And DWD spokesman Walter also explains that in the countries that… from the natural weather phenomenon El Niño are affected, “but above-normal temperatures are to be expected”.

Dr. Mark Benecke Dr. Mark Benecke is best known to many as a criminal biologist who appeared as a guest commentator on television series such as Medical Detectives. He is also called upon as an expert in criminal cases, has already published several scientific books, and is in the NRW-Politics and is committed to animal protection.

A March forecast also recently made waves, because an arctic winter of down to minus 15 degrees was forecast.

