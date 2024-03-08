Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Will climate change worsen this summer? Biologist Mark Benecke predicts unprecedented heat for Germany in 2024.

Bonn – The biologist and author Doctor Mark Benecke has warned of extreme temperatures in the summer of 2024. “I can tell you from the experiences of the last few years with almost complete certainty […] say that we will have the hellish summer of the century and millennium,” said the 53-year-old during a lecture in Bonn on Wednesday. The biologist recalled an experience last summer in London, when it was 40 degrees Celsius and no one could leave their apartment. According to Benecke, Germany could experience a similar situation this year. The Climate change is already particularly dramatic across Europe.

He based his extreme forecast on temperature records from the last few decades, for which the average monthly temperatures have been measured every year since 1961. According to Benecke, experts had already noticed an extreme anomaly in the temperatures last summer. “I remember that very clearly,” he said in his lecture, which he then published on his YouTube channel.

Biologist Mark Benecke warns of extreme heat based on past weather records

Colleagues from biology around the world are said to have been stunned by the temperatures in the summer of 2023. “Suddenly we were so far ahead […] about the deviation between 1961 and 1990 that my colleagues initially said: 'This must be a measurement error, it cannot be the case at all. That's not possible.'” Particularly drastic is the fact that the world was already well above last year's anomaly at the beginning of this year. Of course, other environmental influences have to be taken into account. But an extremely hot summer seems certain, says Benecke.

In fact, last month was the warmest February globally on record. This is the ninth month in a row that a global temperature record has been reached, the EU Earth observation program Copernicus announced on Thursday (March 7). Through the progressive Climate change move the Earth in “unknown territory” with unprecedented challenges.

“Our cities, our culture, our transport system, our energy system, none of it has ever faced a climate like this,” said the director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), Carlo Buontempo, in an interview with the AFP news agency in view of the recordings.

Other research centers are sounding the alarm: “Nothing has ever been confronted with such a climate”

According to measurements, the average temperature in February this year was 13.54 degrees Celsius. The month was 1.77 degrees warmer than the average between 1850 and 1900. In the first half of the month in particular, the temperatures were “exceptionally high”: on four days in a row, the global average temperature was two degrees above the pre-industrial average.

Meanwhile, the biologist Mark Benecke emphasized in his lecture how important the actions of each individual are. Driving less, eating less meat and using seasonal vegetables instead of buying “strawberries from Spain” in winter – “You have it all in your hands,” says Benecke. (nz/afp)