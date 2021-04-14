SEGA He has a lot of experience in publishing games, but that does not mean that he does it without errors, either in the development or in the design of his image.

Phantasy Star Online 2 you continue to receive content from the company, but the company made a small stumble that made people laugh and surprised many gamers.

Recently a new Ultimate quest for this game of SEGA, but they chose the worst typeface, and instead of reading the phrase ‘Final Battle’, it seems to say something else.

SEGA confused their fans

On April 14th came a new epic quest for gamers of Phantasy Star Online 2Although this was not what attracted attention, but its promotional image.

This great event is named Final battle, but the chosen typeface played a trick on the designers, since the first two letters seem to form an A, and imply something else.

It seems that SEGA you didn’t notice, but at first glance the ad seems to say ‘Anal Battle’, which caused grace among the community.

Khe?

The reaction from the players was immediate with all kinds of memes and comments that did not forgive the mistake.

Of course SEGA is not planning anything anal, as this event of Phantasy Star Online 2 will allow you to face Primordial Darkness to those who have a Ark greater than level 90.

This quest will take place alone and could guarantee you great rewards, so you’d better rush to get there if you don’t meet the requirements.

Hopefully the game designers will be a little more careful with the next images of this title, lest they mistake them for an adults-only title.

Did you read right the first time?

