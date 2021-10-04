This week is very important to Nintendo. On October 5, the latest downloadable character from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three days later, it will come out Metroid Dread for Nintendo switch.

This is why the company’s social media accounts are up to all they can in terms of promotion. So that corresponding to Twitter from its French subsidiary decided to publish a message … which sparked controversy over the weekend.

Super Smash Bros. and Metroid news this week

What happened? What happens is that he took advantage of an image of Zero Suit Samus from Metroid and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid to promote the week’s releases.

It is a screenshot that has been on the Internet for years. Can be seen at Samus crouching and crawling on the ground, while Snake he’s in the same position behind her. Until now no one had complained about it because it has no context.

However, to Nintendo of France He came up with the idea to add a pair of googly eyes to the message. It seemed to imply that Solid Snake I was ‘looking over’ at Samus, and in the position he was in it was obvious where.

As expected, the message received several replies. Some fans took it with grace, but others thought the post was not correct. Despite the complaints, he stayed online for a couple of hours.

Nintendo of France has not touched the subject again

It seemed that the company’s French subsidiary didn’t care much for negative comments, most of which were in English. So it’s possible that the language barrier had something to do with it.

The fact is that everything that is published in Twitter should be very careful. It is difficult to know how it was decided to handle the matter within the company. We will likely never know, and after the message was deleted, the subject was never touched on again.

Some have handled the theory of a hack of the account in Twitter from Nintendo of France, but it doesn’t sound very likely. It is more likely that it was a publication whose impact was not well evaluated.

What refers to the event of Super Smash Bros. UltimateIt is at 7:00 am PT on October 5, at 9:00 am according to central time in Mexico and Peru, in case you want to keep an eye on it. We will see what the company surprises us with.

