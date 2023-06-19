the garden of delights, by Jheronimus van Aken Bosco (Netherlands 1450-1516), was one of the most precious paintings of Felipe II, who hung it in the Monastery of El Escorial for his personal enjoyment or meditation. In 1933, it was transferred to the Prado Museum and, since then, millions of people contemplate it every year and admire the more than 300 human, anthropomorphic, animal, object or plant and tree figures that make it up and that in its three tables describe the destiny of humanity: from left to right, the Terrestrial Paradise, Earth and Hell. The study Where do we look when we look at El Bosco’s ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’?carried out by the Group of Biomedical Neuroengineering from the Miguel Hernández University in collaboration with the national art gallery, and presented this Monday at a press conference, reveals that Hell, and specifically the supposed self-portrait of the painter in this part of the triptych, is what most attracts the attention of visitors.

The technology used to determine what the observer is looking at most carefully – each of the 52 volunteers were fitted with eye-tracking glasses connected to a computer – allows the position of visitors to be recorded in Room 56A of the museum, where it is exhibited, the time each person spends looking at the painting and which part of the work calls their attention the most. To achieve this, the size of the pupils was also measured while paying attention to the work, the direction of the head, of the eyes, and the so-called saccadic movements, those that are rapid and simultaneous in both eyes, “which provides information relevant on the emotional responses of individuals”, as explained by Eduardo Fernández Jover, director of the Biomedical Neuroengineering Group of the University of Elche.

Heat map that reflects in red the most observed parts of the chart. alvaro garcia

The study reveals that, in 46% of cases, visitors to El Prado begin their visual journey through the left panel (El Paraíso), then continue through the central panel (La Tierra) and end up in Hell. This follow-up allowed the specialists to generate, in addition, a heat map that reflects the parts of the painting that most attract attention.

The conclusions are that visitors observe 33.2 seconds each square meter of Hell, compared to 26 seconds in the central table and 16 in Paradise. The average time spent viewing the painting is 4.08 minutes. Of course, when the room is not full, since when it is full ―most of the day except between 2 and 5 p.m.― the time spent in front of it is much less.

Detailed view of the heat map with the most observed parts in red. Prado National Museum

By elements, in addition to the self-portrait of the painter, the most seen figures are the Battle, the Ears, the Nun and the Monster on the panel of Hell; the Fountain and the Birds, in that of the Earth; and the Source and God in the part of Heaven. The least observed is a dragon tree that is represented in the Earthly Paradise.

“In the Nassau Palace, in Brussels, the triptych’s first destination, before it was acquired by Felipe II, its owners showed it to the elite of the time and talked about the meaning of the images, something that happens daily in the room where it is exhibited in the Prado, which registers the highest data in terms of the number and time of visits ”, they report from the art gallery.

From left to right, Eduardo Fernández Jover, director of the Biomedical Neuroengineering Group at the Miguel Hernández University; Javier Solana, president of the Board of Trustees of the Prado Museum, and Carlos Chaguaceda, communication director of the art gallery, during the presentation of the report, this Monday. alvaro garcia

The triptych, in turn, has two parts. A rear, in gray tones, where the creation of the world is represented at the moment when the waters of the earth separated and the Earthly Paradise was created. When the work opens, the three scenes studied appear. The message conveyed by the work is enormously pessimistic: the fragility and ephemeral nature of happiness and the enjoyment of sinful pleasures.

Although this triptych from the Prado is not signed, its attribution to Hieronymus Bosch has never been questioned, but the date of its creation has been, which may range between 1480 and 1505. It was initially acquired by the House of Nassau and passed into the hands of Guillermo de Orange, leader of the Dutch rebellion against the Spanish monarchy. During the Flanders War (1568-1648), the work was confiscated by the Duke of Alba, who donated it to his son Fernando. Felipe II bought it from the latter. And from there, to the gaze of the visitors to the Prado.

