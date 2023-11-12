The hospitals of the Strip Gaza have become hell: it is precisely around the main healthcare facilities of the enclave that the fiercest fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas fighters is taking place, and the continuous electricity cuts have already caused the death of patients including some premature newborns deprived of nutrition in incubators. The war that began on October 7 with the massacre perpetrated by Hamas militants in Israel has now reached its 37th day.

After yesterday the Israeli army said there was no siege at the hospital al-Chifain the north of the Strip, accusing Hamas of being responsible for what is happening, and that patients and health workers were given the opportunity to leave the facility and evacuate to the south, during the night the alarms from the World Health Organization and the Doctors Without Borders organization.

According to the latter, without an immediate ceasefire, Gaza’s hospitals will transform into so many “mortuaries”. The general secretary WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that he had lost contact with his interlocutors in the al-Chifa hospital in the city of Gaza, the largest, subject to repeated attacks. “WHO is very concerned about the safety of health workers, the hundreds of sick and injured patients and newborns in need of respiratory assistance, and the displaced people inside the hospital,” Tedros wrote on X.

Yesterday the spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces assured that he will help with the evacuation of the newborns today. During the night, the director of the hospital Gaza City he said the facility was “completely surrounded” by Israeli forces and that shelling continued nearby. “The medical team cannot work and we cannot manage dozens of corpses, we cannot bury them.”

“If we do not act now, if we do not immediately stop this bloodbath with a ceasefire or at least a medical evacuation of patients, these hospitals will become real morgues,” according to MSF. The UN estimates that 20 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer operational due to the war.

