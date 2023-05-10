Hell in Gaza, Egypt tries to mediate

The tension does not stop Gaza Strip after a series of raids carried out by the Israeli armed forces which left 20 dead and at least 42 wounded, including 4 women and 5 minors, according to reports from the Palestinian health ministry. Israel said it killed 3 senior commanders of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian faction, while two militiamen were killed today in Rafah, in the southern Strip. According to journalistic sources, these are militiamen from the brigades Abu Ali Mustafamilitary wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. According to Egyptian state TV, an immediate ceasefire has been reached between Palestinian factions and Israel. garlic Egyptian efforts alongside – according to the media – those of Qatar and the UN. According to Israeli sources, cited by Haaretz, Israel would be ready for a ceasefire as long as it is immediate. In the evening however the rocket launches were continuing.

