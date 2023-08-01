The Armed Forces of Ecuador take control of the Penitentiary of the coast, on July 25 in Guayaquil. Beloved Forces (Beloved Forces/EFE)

It is the fourth day that Patricia has spent outside the Litoral Penitentiary, the most dangerous prison in Ecuador. She has not found the money to buy the coffin and take the body of her brother, one of the prisoners who was killed in the July 25 massacre. “I’m waiting for the neighbors in the neighborhood to help us with something so we can get it out and take it home,” says the 58-year-old woman.

After the massacre, the penitentiary and the morgue have become postcards of pain. No State institution is responsible for what happened, they deliver information by the dropper and the families beg from one place to another to find out where the bodies are. Most are severed, burned and it is difficult to recognize them. They help each other out because of a tattoo, a birthmark, or some vestige of clothing that fits them. The process of identifying the human parts will take more time, because they are done with genetic analysis.

Only 11 bodies removed from the Penitentiary are complete and could be identified, among them that of Patricia’s brother, who found out about what happened from a friend who had a relative in the same pavilion number nine where his brother was. “I had seen the massacres on the news but I did not imagine that he was among the dead,” says the woman. She looks for some photos of her bag. It is the corpse of her brother with the machete wounds on her body, lying on the floor with blood, another photo of her face, her arm, her leg, and one more in the security guard uniform. “That was right before they put him in jail. He worked for a company and they accused him of theft, they gave him three years, he was already here for more than one ”, she adds.

Those who have been able to get the money have removed the bodies and have discreetly buried them immediately. Gone are the times of watching over the dead three nights in a row as is part of the tradition. “This is crap, it is total corruption, everyone wants money, one asks for information and they don’t give us, they tell us straight up: how much is there for the queues?”, explains the woman, who lives in Puerto Bolívar, four hours away from Guayaquil, he arrived with ten dollars and survives on the help of other relatives who understand his misfortune. “The State has not even taken care of the mortuary expenses of those murdered in that hell that is under its responsibility,” says Ana Morales, spokesperson for the Committee of Relatives for Justice in Prisons.

Ana went through the same situation after the massacre of September 28, 2021, the worst of all, 119 prisoners were murdered, including her 23-year-old son. Since then, ten more massacres have occurred in Ecuador and there is still no protocol to care for the families. She corroborated it again in the last massacre, she already went to the morgue to help the relatives. “There was no one from the State, the Ministry of Health was not there, there was no psychologist containing those fathers and mothers who were looking for their children and could not find them, they did not know anything, there was no one to follow up. The treatment was the same, ”Ana continues as she recalls the macabre scene of how they found out that her relative was dead.

A guard or Criminalistics agent calls by the last name from the door and with the list in hand yells at the relatives who are crowded under the only tree on the sidewalk that helps them shelter from the intense heat of a city that exceeds 30 degrees temperature centigrade. Grandmas wipe their sweat and tears with a towel. Everyone waits nervously while they shout their last names and then it is inevitable, they burst into tears and in that state they enter to recognize the body or parts of the body that they left behind from their grandchildren, children, spouses, brothers.

The number of how many prisoners were murdered in the seventh massacre that has occurred in the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary is still uncertain. The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the teams removed 31 bodies, but later the Police said that there were actually 11 complete corpses and 29 anatomical pieces. The entity in charge of prisons, SNAI, does not give a concrete answer.

The authorities talk that they are in control of the prison, they published photographs of the prisoners glued to each other with their naked torsos, subdued and with police officers taking aim, according to the model implanted by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. That’s how Jessica realized that her son was alive. He was transferred from the pavilion with nothing, exactly as he appears in the photo that President Guillermo Lasso published on Twitter, in boxers or shorts. “Now I have to buy everything again, the mattress, clothes, their cleaning supplies, because they took them without anything,” says the mother.

Even with these photographs as evidence, detonations are heard sporadically from inside the Penitentiary, which is militarized after the state of emergency decree signed by President Lasso and which has maintained interventions to seize weapons and thousands of ammunition.

What happens inside this prison compound is a permanent unknown, known only to those who have passed through there like Brian (fictitious name to protect his identity). A 27-year-old who completed his four-year sentence in that jail, was paroled four months ago, has lived through all the killings and has survived without knowing exactly how. “As soon as I heard a shot I ran to the women’s prison. There were some of us and we had to break the wall to hide and wait for things to calm down, it was a war”.

The Litoral Penitentiary is located inside a complex that has four other prisons, which include the women’s prison, the maximum security prison called La Roca, where the leaders of some gangs have been transferred, and the Regional prison, which is under the control of alias phyto, the head of the narco-criminal group Los Choneros. In total they house 12,300 people, in an infrastructure that has a capacity limit of no more than 9,500.

