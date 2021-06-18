We have seen plenty of managerial titles over time, from the most strategic to the most permissive ones… but how many occasions have we happened to have control of nothing less than Hell itself? Not many to tell the truth, which is also why Woodland Games is Leonardo Interactive they offer us the very nice – and sadistic – Hell Architect, which we had the opportunity to preview with the appropriate version Prologue (now available on Steam). As we will understand both from the tutorial and from the actual prologue, we will be newbies just arrived in the realm of torture, in which we will take over the management of construction and production works. But what is special about it Hell Architect, you will find out below in the preview.

Hey brother, welcome to hell!

Although it is the demo version of the game that has only the tutorial and the introductory chapter available, overall this Hell Architect Prologue manages to give a good flounder on what players will expect in the complete version. On the narrative level, for the little that is shown to us, everything arises from the desire for Devil to be represented and remembered thanks to a sculpture, after having seen the elegance and magnificence of some statues. And why on earth shouldn’t the lord of the underworld be portrayed in a sculpture as beautiful as he is? (that is… more or less…). This is where we come in, with Frank and Lilith introducing us to our goal, giving us some basic directions and leaving us to ourselves.

The game takes place in a 2D map set underground, where we will have to exploit, torture and make them productive souls of sinners that will be sent to us. These, who have still kept their human form (with all the cons of the case), will be at our mercy, digging for minerals, building livelihood buildings and … torture. Yes, because one of the fundamental resources of the game (as well as the one that in the prologue is essential to respect the victory conditions) is the Suffering. We will accumulate it by torturing the damned souls, in truly atrocious and / or imaginative ways.

But be careful! Everything has a price, and not just in raw resources. Our sinners too they will have to surviveThey do not have unlimited stamina, and still having a human body they will also have to satisfy their bodily needs, from eating, to hydration, to going to the bathroom or sleeping. When a need is not satisfied and reaches a critical level, the damned will stop being useful and will not be able to do anything until he is back in strength, and if more of these needs are neglected for too long.and poor souls will pass away definitively.

And here is our task even more difficult, we will have to accumulate suffering, and at the same time make sure that enough food is produced, that there are latrines for the damned to defecate, that enough water is squeezed out of the excrement produced (eh yes … where did you think it came from? Ed) and then maybe purify it, that there are spots to sleep and so on.

Don’t despair too much if a sinner dies, but know that the more people you have in business, the more efficient you can be (even if it will cost you more food and water). Furthermore, whenever the countdown on the door of Hell reaches zero, a new fresh fresh soul it will be ready for you … and do what you want with it!

You can try the game at three difficulty levels different, and we can say that the average level is really well balanced, and if you are looking for a worthy but not excessive challenge, it will certainly be for you.

Our preview test of Hell Architect Prologue it was more than satisfying, not only thanks to the nice gameplay, but also to the spicy background irony, as well as a good dose of humor, which never hurts. Let’s keep an eye on it, waiting for the release of the full title!