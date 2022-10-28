matthew perry He considers himself “a pretty healthy guy.” Quite an achievement for an actor who has almost died due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol. At 53 years old, the unforgettable Chandler Bing from the series ‘Friends’ recounts the hell he has lived in an autobiography, “Friends, lovers and the big terrible thing”, which will be published on November 1 in the United States, announced the the weekend the Spanish newspaper El País and since then the darkest passages contained in the book have been revealed.

The actor has also revealed the details of his addictions and his time in rehabilitation in a recent interview in The New York Times on the occasion of the publication of his memoirs, which in Spain it will see the light still on November 17.

Perry in his memoirs “Friends, lovers and that so terrible” tells that after filming the moment in which his character, Chandler Bing, marries Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, was immediately taken to a rehabilitation center: “I married Monica and they took me back to the center. At the highest point of ‘Friends,’ the highest point of my career, the most iconic moment on the show.”

During the decade in which ‘Friends’ became one of the most memorable series on television, the private lives of its six protagonists crossed over to that of their characters on the small screen. And the actor’s addiction problems became an open secret due to his fame, despite attempts by both you and his team to handle them discreetly. “I’ve probably spent nine million dollars or so,” he estimated in an interview with The New York Times.

The star has lamented that her worst moments have come to light through photographs, chronicles or columns, and even in some cases they have become a source of ridicule or ridicule. “My case suggests that there is still a huge stigma around addictions, and that we still have to hide,” he stated.

In addition, he has admitted the important role that his co-stars played until he reached sobriety and his platonic love for Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel Green) that didn’t happen, she says, because of “her deafening lack of interest.”

Of Julia Roberts, has revealed that their romance was born by fax (there was no internet or cell phones). “Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax and watch the paper slowly reveal her next missive. I was so excited that some nights I would find myself at a party and cut off the conversation so I could run home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of ten, one had arrived.”