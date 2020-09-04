The preseason enters the final stretch. If there are no setbacks, next week official football returns and both Tenerife and Las Palmas hope to arrive in the best way after a most atypical summer. Therefore, they have agreed to play a friendly at the Heliodoro (7:00 p.m.). It will be the first derby without an audience in the stands and it will help each other to shape their idea for the start of the competition.

Fran Fernández’s pupils arrive in the middle of the construction process. The new coach has been instilling his idea in these weeks and the feelings are positive, as well as the results. The Blue and Whites have won two of their three friendlies and the one they lost was down the stretch due to a series of defensive oversights.

The coach could give the first minutes to Portuguese Bruno Wilson, who landed on Monday on loan from Sporting Braga. The center-back is one of the signings that has generated the most expectations due to the surprise of his signing and the good references that come to him. Those who still will not be able to participate are the injured Carlos Ruiz and Borja Lasso. Elliot, who joined the work this week after overcoming COVID-19, has a hard time being there too.

Pepe Mel’s team, meanwhile, is presented with hardly any elements of assessment because, at the moment, they only played a friendly, two weeks ago against the Pulido San Mateo Bakery (3-1). Last week he had another planned against UD Tamaraceite. Curiously, it was not even announced by the yellow entity, and it was this club, recently promoted to Second B, who announced its suspension due to COVID-19.

So far, the club has made seven signings: Ale Díez (24 years old), Enzo Loiodice (19), Óscar Clemente (21), Tomás Cardona (24), ‘Pejiño’ (24), Rober González (19) and Sergio Ruiz (25). The interest in rejuvenating the squad is evident, while the exit operation is still stuck, having also felt very bad in the dressing room that the club wants to do without Mantovani and De la Bella, two of Mel’s favorite praetorians. They are ruled out for the duel this Friday, in which the six incorporations made on the date could participate.

Both will take advantage of the derby to release their new clothing: Tenerife will wear the white one, which this year has run out of blade and has decided to accompany it with blue pants and socks. Las Palmas, meanwhile, will wear their away kit, where the color blue predominates with yellow touches on their sides and cuffs. Thus, the classic Canarian returns, but it does so without an important seasoning: the public.