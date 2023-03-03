Deputy associated the brothers’ work with pedophilia; must pay BRL 50,000 and withdraw on social networks

the deputy Helio Lopes (PL-RJ), known as Helio Bolsonaro, was sentenced to indemnify the brothers Luccas and Felipe Neto in R$ 50,000. The sentence, published on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023), is by Judge Mario Cunha Olinto Filho, of the 2nd Civil Court of Rio. Here’s the full of the decision (112 KB).

The condemnation refers to a 2020 lawsuit for moral damages. The deputy made publications on social networks in which he associated the work of youtubers to pedophilia.

Helio Bolsonaro published a video with a montage of excerpts from recordings by the Neto brothers out of context. Luccas and Felipe argued that the publication gave “undue and non-existent sexual connotation” to their speeches.

“The defendant does not deny the posting, and it is perfectly possible to verify, by comparing the original videos and the montage made, what happened”, wrote the judge.

“Of course, contrary to what the defendant alleges, there was no mere ‘passing on’ of a video produced by third parties: the defendant worked on the videos, took them out of context, made comments, and associated pedophilia.”

In addition to paying the compensation, the deputy must publish on his profiles on Twitter and Instagram a retraction about what was posted about the youtuberssubject to a fine.