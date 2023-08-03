There Belarus shared flight data with Warsaw refuting allegations of helicopter violations of Poland’s border Minsk. This was stated by the Belarusian Defense Ministry, which, “in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, presented to the Polish side detailed data on the flights of its aircraft assets in the border area on August 1. Flight data confirms that there are reasons to accuse the Belarusian aircraft of violating the state border”.

According to the Belarusian side, the helicopters of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces performed flights at an altitude of 150-200 meters and never approached the state border closer than 1,900 meters. Instead, the ministry stressed the fact that a Polish Mi-2 helicopter was flying 200 meters from the border.

Also, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the Polish side was duly informed of the planned helicopter flights. “Evidently, it is absolutely illogical to venture provocative actions in a situation where the other side is keeping an eye on the flights of planes”the ministry stressed, adding that during the flights, the Belarusian pilots were in contact with the Polish side, which did not make any demands on the Belarusian side.