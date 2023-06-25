The head of the press center of the Zapad grouping, Serhiy Zybinsky, said on June 25 that the crews of attack helicopters launched 11 missile and bomb attacks on the areas of concentration of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction.

“In the course of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, the crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Zapad aviation group inflicted 11 missile and bomb strikes on nine areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment and personnel of 14 th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade, ”he quotes TASS.

On the eve of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage of the destruction of the tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the crew of the Ka-52 helicopter. The armored combat vehicle of the enemy tried to fire on the positions of the Russian forces.

On June 22, the crews of Ka-52 helicopters destroyed strongholds and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition to direct opposition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, army aviation performs the tasks of escorting columns, delivering troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support to other units.

Prior to this, on June 21, Zybinsky said that in the Kupyansk direction, the crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Zapad group of troops launched 10 air strikes on enemy temporary deployment points.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

