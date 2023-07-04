The Ministry of Defense stated that the helicopters of the Central Military District destroyed Ukrainian equipment near Krasny Liman

The crews of Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Krasnoliman direction. About it RIA News reported to the Ministry of Defense.

The pilot with the call sign Father said that his task is to destroy armored vehicles, on which the enemy brings infantry to the line of clashes. “And we are destroying these armored personnel carriers on the approaches along with the personnel. Now, in flight, they destroyed one unit, with one guided missile, ”he said.

The military department clarified that the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was able to hit the Vikhr-M aviation anti-tank missile system (ATGM). “The basis of the affected equipment was made up of foreign tanks and infantry fighting vehicles supplied by Western countries,” the Defense Ministry added.