Russian Defense Ministry: Helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk region at night
Mi-28NM helicopter crews destroyed a concentration of manpower and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of the Kursk region at night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by TASS.
“The strike was carried out using guided anti-tank missiles against reconnaissance enemy targets,” the department emphasized.
The ministry added that the flight was carried out using night vision goggles. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces used a new thermal imaging device, which allows for the most effective targeting of specified coordinates both during the day and at night.
Earlier, Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in the border area of Kursk Oblast using S-8 unguided air-to-air missiles.
