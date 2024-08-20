Russian Defense Ministry: Helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk region at night

Mi-28NM helicopter crews destroyed a concentration of manpower and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region at night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by TASS.

“The strike was carried out using guided anti-tank missiles against reconnaissance enemy targets,” the department emphasized.

The ministry added that the flight was carried out using night vision goggles. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces used a new thermal imaging device, which allows for the most effective targeting of specified coordinates both during the day and at night.

Earlier, Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and armored vehicles in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast using S-8 unguided air-to-air missiles.