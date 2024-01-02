Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/01/2024 – 11:54

A helicopter with four people crashed this Tuesday morning, 2, in Lake Furnas, in Espírito Santo, in the central-western region of Minas Gerais. Three people were rescued and a fourth would have submerged with the aircraft, according to initial information from the Fire Department.

The corporation was called to respond to the incident at around 9:20 am this Tuesday. Samu teams were also present to assist in the rescues. Images from security cameras in the region recorded the moment the helicopter crashed.

According to the Fire Department, the pilot and two other passengers were rescued after the accident. They were taken to area hospitals. The health status of the occupants of the device was not disclosed.

Also according to the corporation, there was also an assessment of the point where the aircraft crashed to begin the search operation for underwater divers. There is no information on the whereabouts of the fourth occupant.

The helicopter crash occurs almost two years after the collapse of a rock structure hit four boats and left ten people dead in the canyons of the Capitol region. The accident, which occurred on January 8, 2022, also injured 31 other people.