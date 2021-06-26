The helicopter carrying the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was hit by gunfire on Friday (June 25, 2021), as it arrived in Cúcuta. Nobody was hurt.

The incident happened around 4 pm local time (6 pm Brasília), when Duque was returning from a visit to Sardinata. “Both the aerial apparatus and the capacity of the aircraft prevented anything lethal from happening”, affirmed the president for the Twitter.

One of the people in the helicopter told the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo that the attack lasted between 15 and 20 seconds. Three shots hit the aircraft.

The politician classified the episode as a “cowardly attack“. “Here we are not intimidated by violence or acts of terrorism, Colombia is strong to face these threats. We will continue working and demonstrating that the State is present in any part of the territory“, he completed.

Also according to the Colombian press, the neighborhood from which the shots are believed to have come is undergoing a police operation.

“I gave very clear instructions to the entire security team, to go after whoever shot the aircraft and also put other people’s lives at risk. The message is that Colombia remains strong in the face of crime“concluded Duke.

Until 4:00 am this Saturday (June 26), there was no information about the authorship of the shots.

In addition to Iván Duque, the following were in the helicopter: Interior Minister Daniel Palacios; that of Defense, Diego Molano; the Governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano; the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Yáñez; Senator Ernesto Macías; the president’s brother, Andrés Duque; the two pilots and the two assistants.

Cúcuta is on the Venezuelan border. The region is one of the most violent in Colombia and counts on the activities of the criminal faction ELN (National Liberation Army).

