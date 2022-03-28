The helicopter that carried Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) and the governor of Amapá, Waldez Góes (PDT) on Sunday afternoon, 27, had to make a safety landing this Sunday, 27, in the community of Nova Jerusalem, countryside, due to bad weather. The two are well and have already arrived in Macapá, capital of Amapá.

In a video released by the Alcolumbre team, Góes and the senator say they are doing well. “Senator Davi and I are already in Macapá, we are fine, it was just a scare. Thank God we count on everyone’s support and solidarity”, says the governor in the video. “Thank you for your love and concern,” added Alcolumbre.

The security landing, according to the senator’s office, took place around 5 pm. The governor and the parliamentarian today visited areas affected by floods in Laranjal do Jari and Vitória do Jari, municipalities located in the south of the state.

