According to the Fire Department, 3 victims were rescued and one is still missing.

A helicopter with 4 people crashed in the municipality of Capitolio (MG) this Tuesday morning (Jan 2, 2024).

According to a preliminary analysis by the Fire Department, the group was taking a trip to Lake Furnas. It had problems during takeoff and then crashed.

Watch (43s):

The corporation reported that the pilot was taken to Santa Casa de Piumhi. He had no movement in his lower limbs. A 22-year-old woman was also taken to the same location. A 3rd victim was taken to Passos. Until noon, the corporation had not found the 4th crew member.