02/14/2024 – 15:12

With the chaotic traffic in the city of São Paulo, arriving at the airport in 10 minutes or traveling to the north coast in just 1 hour during the holidays seems like a dream. But this is already reality via helicopter.

A company that provides this type of service and was recently launched in the capital of São Paulo is Revo. It is worth noting that it is an arm of the Portuguese group OHI (Omni Helicopters International), leader in the offshore air transport market in Latin America.

The service itself works like an “Uber”, in which the customer orders through the app or directly with the concierge. However, there are certain “treats”: the way to the company's base in Faria Lima can include a ride, to name a few.

“The main operation has been in Rio de Janeiro for 25 years, with Omni. But the group began to think about what could be done differently. So Revo came up with the São Paulo project and the objective of introducing a new means of urban transport, which in the future could be flying cars, but today they are helicopters, with cars”, says João Welsh, CEO of Revo, exclusively for ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Welsh emphasizes that customers want ease and all stress points resolved during their trip.

“Flying alone isn’t enough, so we pick up the person at home, in the office or wherever they are. And we do all the monitoring on the ground, we take him up the elevator to the aircraft, finally, until he reaches his final destination.”

Until December, the operation had few aircraft in a testing period, to evaluate flows, schedules, among others. Now, according to the CEO, Revo is in a phase that aims to focus on marketing, forming partnerships and business growth. Trips have already been carried out with more than 500 people, with another 90% repeating them.

Routes

Today, the company works with two main routes. The first, focusing on the airport, mainly in Guarulhos, has 74 weekly flights.

The second looks at the weekend, at Fazenda Boa Vista, located in the municipality of Porto Feliz (SP), with ten weekly flights. There are also private reservations on demand between São Paulo and nearby regions, such as the countryside, the beach and neighboring cities.

“Our goal now is to make routes that are seasonal. Like summer routes. There is a peak where people look, like IlhaBela and Juquehy.”

Among the aircraft used are: the H135 model (up to five passengers) and the H155 (up to eight).

Pricing

Prices vary depending on the trip. The Guarulhos route costs R$2,500, on average, per seat. This includes everything, including extra baggage. Weekend routes cost an average price of R$4,500.

The service must be booked 24 hours in advance via the app. For specific things, such as short-notice trips, Revo's concierge comes into action.

Future

In terms of passenger volume in the medium term, the company aims to reach 1,500 passengers per month. From 2025, the idea is to expand to other Brazilian cities that have the same profile as São Paulo.