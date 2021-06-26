A helicopter carrying Colombian President Iván Duque was shot at on Friday. The helicopter came under fire on its way to the town of Cúcuta on the border with Venezuela. At least six bullets hit the Blackhawk helicopter, which landed safely with no casualties. on photos, shared by Colombian media, you can see that there are, among other things, bullet holes in the fuselage and the rotor.

In a first statement, Duque condemned the attack. He speaks of a “cowardly attack” that could have been fatal. In addition to the Colombian president, the ministers of Defense and the Interior were also in the helicopter. “They will not intimidate us with violence. Our state is strong enough to face these threats,” Duque said. “We will continue to demonstrate that the state is present everywhere in the country.”

At the time of the attack, the helicopter was flying over the Catatumbo region, where rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN) are very active. There are also former FARC rebels active in the area, engaged in illegal mining and drug trafficking. Earlier this month, a car bomb went off in Cúcuta, injuring 32 people. The government says the ELN is behind the attack.

Things have also been restless in the rest of the country in recent weeks. Ongoing protests that started as demonstrations against tax reform grew into mass demonstrations against inequality, poverty, police brutality and corruption. Dozens of people were killed in part due to harsh intervention by the authorities. Several protesters detained during those protests have since disappeared. The anger of these demonstrators focuses, among others, on President Duque, who is said to have been partly responsible for the police brutality.