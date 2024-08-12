The pilot of a helicopter lost his life after the accident of the aircraft on Monday into the roof of a Hilton hotel in the northeastern Australian city of Cairns, police said.

The impact, for reasons still unknown, occurred around 1:50 local time (15:50 GMT on Sunday) and forced the evacuation of some 400 guests due to the fire caused by the accident.

“The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was located and declared deceased at the scene, and Forensic investigations are underway to identify him,” points out the statement from the Queensland State Police, where Cairns is located, sent to EFE.

Police also declared the area around the Hilton hotel as an exclusion zone for investigations. about this accident and the subsequent fire, images of which were captured by witnesses and published on social media.

For its part, the Queensland Ambulance Services reported on its X account that “There were no injuries among the people on the ground.”

According to Australian public broadcaster ABC, two hotel guests, a couple aged 80 and 70, were taken to a hospital in Cairns, where they are in a stable condition.

One of the hotel guests, Alastair Salmon, told ABC that He woke up to “a colossal roar that deafened his ears.”

“Then we looked up and saw a huge hole in the window of the building,” Salmon said, while his roommate Harry Holberton said that when he went to collect his things he saw “debris all over the hotel.”

