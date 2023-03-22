Home page World

Patrick Huljina

“Who do they actually think they are?” The reservation of several park benches with a note caused a lot of trouble on social media.

USA – Anyone who lives in a larger city knows the phenomenon: When the weather is nice, people are drawn to the parks and green spaces. Especially when the sun is shining brightly, the lawns and park benches can quickly get full. It’s worth getting there early to secure the best seats. Or you try, like the parents of a four-year-old in the USA: with a reservation using the notices posted.

Parents reserve dozens of park benches with notes: “For our birthday party – don’t mess it up”

A Reddit user shared his discovery of a “busy public park on a hot Saturday” on social media. He posted several photos of park benches next to each other, all adorned with “Super Mario” tablecloths. Notes are designed for that. “Reserved for a birthday party,” reads there.

“Please respect the space we have reserved and do not use our tables,” the note continues. “It’s a four year old’s party. Don’t screw it up. Thank you.” A text that caused a lot of excitement among Reddit users. Especially since the contributor added: “The park has been open for four hours and no sign of them. All other tables are occupied.” The overprotective care of some “lawnmower parents” can be fatal for children.

Park guests furious about notes from cheeky parents: “Who do they actually think they are?”

In the comments, many users were upset about the parents’ “cheeky” and “outrageous” note. Many found the spelling aggressive and rude. Some even questioned their upbringing. A topic that still concerns many psychologists today. A Researcher criticizes helicopter parents who produce a “generation unfit for life”. have. Also Thomas Gottschalk already etched against the younger generation.

Other park guests had to sit on the floor during this time, although the tables were not used, the author of the post further reported. The parents should have just come to the park earlier for their birthday party, or at least sent someone to reserve the benches, the comments said. Some compared it to the annoying tourist habit To reserve loungers by the pool with a towel. There are penalties for this on a holiday island. In any case, the notes in the park were not well received. “I would have ripped them away. Who do they actually think they are?” One user let his emotions run wild.

With a “cheeky” note, parents wanted to reserve several park benches for a birthday party. © Screenshot/Reddit/@AV16mm

Park bench reservers only come after six hours – and are “very loud”

“Dads have always been sent out to reserve park benches for birthday parties – the difference is it’s a person and not a rude note,” one user commented under the post. Another user noted that at least one time could have been mentioned. “I also went to the park with ten kids for a party. But we came when the park opened to make sure we had enough space. How stupid of me,” commented another sarcastically.

After parents have reserved park benches for children with a note: park rangers have to move in

The post’s author reported that the “very loud” party crowd finally arrived after six hours and occupied the reserved seats – armed with a large loudspeaker playing music. “The park rangers had to come and talk to them for a very long time. Only then did they calm down. ”Your behavior may have made the parents unpopular in the park – as well as Parents who even use helicopters in the playground.