Psychologist Rüdiger Maas blames helicopter parents for a dependent generation without a will to face life. Children are unhappier than ever.

Augsburg – Are helicopter parents to blame for their children’s unhappy future? Generation researcher Rüdiger Maas says: Yes. Children and young people are dependent and disoriented like never before. The main reason: the upbringing of the parents. “We have very insecure parents who try as best they can to protect the children and take as much as possible off their hands,” says the psychologist. The devastating consequence: A generation with a lack of empathy, frustration tolerance and courage to face life grows up, as also reported by 24vita.de*.

Surname: Rudiger Maas Born: February 15, 1979 in Schwabmuenchen Profession: Psychologist, non-fiction author and generation researcher Latest publication: generation unviable. How our children are being deprived of their future, Yes Publishing

Generation researcher settles accounts with helicopter parents: “Children are taken away too much”

As well as Pedagogue Albert Wunsch, the tearing up today’s children’s education, since they are a generation of “softened miserable figures” produce, Maas also warns that today’s parents spoil their children too much. Every third child now shows behavioral problems, as can be seen from the data from the research team led by Maas at the Institute for Generation Research in Augsburg. For example, today’s little ones are less likely to overcome their boredom themselves, and their “frustration tolerance” is also lower. Maas in the “Focus” interview: “Too much is taken away from the children” – and that starts in infancy. “Even a small child can blow on the hot soup – and it can learn to dress itself.” Overall, there are fewer boundaries and structures.

Living with smartphones and the like makes children dependent and unable to learn patience

But digitization also plays a major role. Children could no longer imagine a life without smartphones and the like and see what – and especially when – they want it. With streams, you no longer have to wait feverishly for a film or series to start. “The children have never been able to practice this patient waiting,” said Maas in an interview with “Focus”. The parents then fueled the whole thing by constantly wanting to amuse their offspring – and mostly digitally. According to an addiction expert, cell phones affect children ‘like a gram of cocaine’.

Generation of unhappy children – Corona has made everything much worse

The corona pandemic with the numerous lockdowns, the situation has only worsened. Children are left alone for hours in front of the iPad or smartphone in the digital world. “As a result, the children are becoming more and more insecure in the analogue world and need more and more structures to find their way around.”

Studies by UNICEF and the Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk from 2020 show that one in four children in Germany is unhappy, explains Maas: “One in four children has difficulties making friends. Every fourth child now reports depressive symptoms.” According to the psychologist, today’s parents would “try with all their might to get happiness into their children, instead of giving the children the chance to discover happiness themselves.” Parents would deal with that a lot want a lot at once.

Rüdiger Maas warns parents of alarming signs in his book “Generation viable”.

The long-term consequences of the “generation unable to live”, as Maas describes it in his book, are currently difficult to assess. However, there are alarming signs: “Our studies show that abnormalities in children occur most frequently in the area of ​​language development.” Maas makes it clear that the parents are not solely to blame for this development. There is also a “certain pressure” from society, for example when all the children want the new iPad. “We are now caught in a spiral that is no longer good for the children at all.”

Psychologist Rüdiger Maas demands: Let children prove themselves: “My book should wake you up”

In his new book “Generation unable to live: How our children are deprived of their future” Maas goes into these problems in more detail. “My book should wake you up.” His tip to today’s generation of parents: “We have to take the children seriously – and take them seriously as children. We have to give them the chance to prove themselves.” It is extremely important that parents do this in the little time they have with their children smart phone put aside.

Whether the measure discussed in the course of the gender debate Out of consideration for various families, children should no longer say “Mama” and “Papa” in the futurebut “adults”, is a step towards self-responsibility or further unsettles them, will be shown.