Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 11:51 am

“Thank you for not giving up”, said pilot Josilei Albino de Freitas, 51 years old, who was in the helicopter that disappeared in Amapá on Wednesday, 16. The aircraft fell in dense forest and was only found on Saturday, 20, close to the Iratapuru River, about 70 kilometers from the municipality of Pedra Branca – more than 180 km from the capital, Macapá.

The Colibri model helicopter was hired by the Special Indigenous Health District (DSEI) of Amapá and Northern Pará. It left the Maritepu village, in Pará, bound for Macapá, last Wednesday, around 12h. When faced with bad weather conditions, the helicopter lost contact. The other two crew members, the engineer, José Francisco Pereira, 67 years old, and the mechanic, Gabriel Assis, 35 years old, were also found alive.

“Thank you for all the support, to everyone who did not give up, for all the kindness and promptness of the local government bodies, the Air Force, and the air rescue groups from Amapá and Pará, which we managed to contact, we managed to have all world alive”, said the pilot to the state government news portal.

“Landing a helicopter with a breakdown is complicated, in a jungle like this even more difficult, but they are all alive and in good health”, he added.

The government informed that the crew disembarked at the international airport of Macapá, around 2:30 pm this Saturday, 19, where they were received by the Secretary of Justice and Public Security, José Neto, and by medical teams.

They were taken to the Emergency Hospital (HE) in Macapá. The three will be hospitalized for observation over the next few days. According to the medical bulletin, none of the patients had any fractures, but all have moderate to mild dehydration.