We tell you everything! This Tuesday, residents of the cologne doctors in Mexico City (CDMX) witnessed an unusual event: the landing of a helicopter in the middle of the street from your neighborhood. This amazing scene captured the attention of numerous passersby and aroused the curiosity of everyone present.

The helicopter in question belonged to the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) of CDMX and descended at the intersection of Cuauhtémoc and Eje 3 Sur streets, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. But what was the reason behind this unusual landing? The authorities of the capital have released the details.

As reported by Omar García Harfuch, head of the SSC, the helicopter was requested by the government of the State of Mexico to carry out a mission of vital importance. In a message shared on his Twitter account, the official revealed that it was the transfer of a patient.

Patient would have been struck by lightning

The patient, whose identity was not revealed, was transported from the hangar of the Cóndores Group to the Doctores neighborhood, in response to the request of the Mexican authorities. The helicopter landed at the intersection of Cuauhtémoc and Eje 3 Sur, where a ambulance waiting to take the patient to the General Hospital of Mexico.

In the video published by the head of the SSC, you can see how the aircraft makes the descent with the assistance of traffic personnel, who were in charge of stopping traffic to guarantee the safety of the operation. Along with the helicopter, an ambulance also arrived and received the 24 year old patient to take him to the hospital.

According to some versions of the facts, the patient would have suffered serious injuries as a result of a lightning strike, which would explain the urgency of the helicopter transfer. This information has not yet been officially confirmed, but it has generated more intrigue around the event.

It is important to highlight that the transfer of the patient not only had the collaboration of the authorities of Mexico City, but also with the participation of the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico. Mayor Fernando Vilchis shared that the young man was transferred in the Jaguar helicopter from the Regional High Specialty Hospital of Zumpango to the capital.

Thanks to the coordination and teamwork between the Cóndores Group and the Ecatepec authorities, the patient was successfully transferred to the General Hospital of Mexico.