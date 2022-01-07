At least one person died during a hard landing of a Eurocopter AS350 helicopter near the village of Karagaikul in the Blagoveshchensky region of Bashkiria. This is reported on website Of the Central Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

It is clarified that the incident happened on January 6 at about 23:20 Moscow time (01:20 on January 7 local). There were three people on board the aircraft, two of them were injured.

The fact that the helicopter made a hard landing in Bashkiria was previously reported by the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office. He flew from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. The transport prosecutor, investigators, and rescue services went to the scene.