Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 21:50

The Military Police reported that the bodies of the victims of a helicopter crash in Paraibuna, in the interior of São Paulo, should not be removed this Friday, 12th. The rain that falls over the region and the night period made it impossible to complete the work , said the corporation.

In a note released at night, the PM highlighted the “deterioration of weather conditions” as one of the reasons for the non-completion of the removal. The aircraft and bodies were found this Friday after a search that lasted 12 days. The helicopter, which left São Paulo bound for Ilhabela, disappeared on December 31st and has since been sought by authorities.

“Military Police from the Aviation Command and the Fire Department will remain in the forest during the night and early morning, maintaining the preservation of the area and preparing the exfiltration that will take place tomorrow (Saturday, 13th)”, informed the corporation, which operates at the site with three helicopters, in addition to agents on the ground.

The note says that, “at the earliest opportunity tomorrow, considering the weather conditions and sunrise, exfiltration will begin.”

The aircraft was located by Águia 24 in a forested area in the region of Paraibuna. In the image released, it is possible to see a clearing among the vegetation. Among the trees, some debris can be seen. According to the PM, the help of another aircraft was needed to access the location.

“Everyone who was on board is in that region and is dead, unfortunately,” said Colonel Ronaldo Barreto, commander of Military Police Aviation, during a press conference held in the morning.

“It’s (an area) closed, dense, humid. It is hot during the day and cold at night. And it's very difficult to move around inside it. There are still many animals and insects,” State Civil Defense lieutenant Ramatuel Diego Dantas Silvino told Estadão about the Atlantic Forest region.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and the Military Police were looking for the aircraft focusing on the Serra do Mar region. After more than 60 hours of flight over an area of ​​thousands of km² that covered the regions of Paraibuna, Natividade da Serra, Redenção da Serra, Serra do Mar de Caraguatatuba and São Luiz do Paraitinga, the authorities changed their strategy this Thursday, 11th.

Based on the triangulation of cell phone antenna signals, a new approach was defined. Instead of making faster flights, to cover a larger area, the teams started to make flights at a lower speed and height, in a limited area, according to the PM.