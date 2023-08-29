Helicopter falls on building in Florida: there are two dead and four hospitalized

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Authorities provided details about the two dead.
Authorities provided details about the two dead.
One of the deceased was at home when the accident occurred.
Two people died and another four people had to be hospitalized this Monday when a helicopter from a fire brigade in Broward County (southeast Florida) crashed on a building for reasons not yet determined, authorities reported.
In a publication on its official account on X (formerly Twitter), the county sheriff’s office confirmed that among the deceased is Captain Terryson Jackson, who turned 50 this month and had been in this police station for 19 years.
At a press conference, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the other deceased was a person who was inside his home at the time of the accident.
Authorities said that inside the helicopter belonging to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, three occupants were traveling, while two civilians were in the building on which the aircraft fell, who are hospitalized. The other two occupants of the helicopter were also admitted and all four are in stable condition.
The helicopter came down on a single-story residential building in Pompano Beach at about 8:45 a.m. local time (12:45 p.m. GMT), after it was engulfed in the air by smoke and flames and then began to spin out of control, as shown in videos that circulate on social networks.
The images of the television channels showed the firefighters watering the impact building with water, on whose roof a large hole was visible. EFE
