Devastating storms have already claimed the lives of 14 people in Italy. Now helpers crashed in the flood area with the helicopter. You were lucky.

Ravenna – Over 300 landslides and more than 500 damaged or blocked roads in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. There was as much rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as usual in half a year. Numerous rivers burst their banks, and the water flooded fields, streets and houses at breakneck speed. On Saturday there was talk of 14 deaths. The Federal Foreign Office has already reacted with a travel warning for Italy.

The Vice-President of the region, Irene Priolo, estimates this at several billion euros. “The area is bombed,” Priolo said. Bologna City Mayor Matteo Lepore said it would take “months, and in some places maybe years” to repair the roads and infrastructure. 36,000 people have already had to leave their homes.

Italy storm rages: Helicopter crashes when used in flooded area

And many more are at risk. The authorities in Ravenna ordered the immediate evacuation of other threatened towns on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, the emergency services reported a helicopter crash. Miraculously, all four occupants survived – one person was injured, the other three were unharmed, the Italian fire brigade announced on Saturday.

The news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported that the crash in the municipality of Lugo happened while the helicopter crew was on duty to inspect power lines damaged by storms. The people were taken to nearby hospitals in a rescue helicopter.

The authorities of the Emilia-Romagna region extended the red alert due to further precipitation until Sunday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also expected to visit the most severely affected areas on Sunday. Meanwhile, other Italian regions are also affected by storms. The Calabria region in the south of the Mediterranean country has to struggle with strong winds in particular. In the city of Reggio Calabria, a man was killed by a fallen tree, according to the fire department. (dpa, mke)