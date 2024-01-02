Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/01/2024 – 19:36

A man died after a helicopter crashed this Tuesday morning, 2, at Lake Furnas, in Capitolio, in the center-west region of Minas Gerais. The other three crew members of the aircraft were rescued and taken to hospitals in the region, according to the Military Fire Department of the State of Minas Gerais (CBMMG).

The corporation was called to respond to the incident at around 9:20 am this Tuesday. Teams from Samu and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) also went to the location to assist in the rescues. Security cameras in the region recorded the moment the helicopter, registered PP-MMA, crashed.

The Fire Department states that the aircraft was chartered to take a tour of the Capitol, 293 km from Belo Horizonte, and crashed shortly after takeoff. The pilot and two other crew members were rescued and rushed to hospitals in the cities of Passos and Piumhi.

According to preliminary information from the corporation, one of the crew members was unresponsive in his lower limbs, another had a suspected fracture in his spine and a third had pain in his body, although there was no suspicion of a fracture.

Also according to the Fire Department, there was an assessment of the point where the aircraft crashed to begin the search operation for underwater divers. In the early afternoon, the fourth male crew member was found dead.

The causes of the helicopter crash have not yet been clarified. During the afternoon, the aircraft was scheduled to be floated for aeronautical inspection purposes by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).

According to the Brazilian Air Force, investigators from the Third Regional Service for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa III), a regional branch of Cenipa located in Rio de Janeiro, were called in the morning to carry out the initial action on the incident.

In the initial stage, according to the FAB, specific techniques are used by qualified and accredited personnel. They carry out data collection and confirmation, preservation of evidence, initial verification of damage caused to the aircraft, or by the aircraft, and the collection of other information necessary for the investigation process.

Accident occurs almost two years after rock structure collapse

The crash of the helicopter with four crew members occurs almost two years after the collapse of a rock structure hit four boats and left 10 people dead in the canyons of the Capitol region. The accident, which occurred on January 8, 2022, injured another 31 people.