Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The helicopter crash in Leifers (South Tyrol) just ended lightly. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association

A Cabri G2 crashes in South Tyrol, right in the middle of a leisure area. The two occupants of the helicopter are not seriously injured.

Laives – Helicopter crash in South Tyrol (Italy). An ultralight helicopter crashed in Leifers, near Bolzano, on Sunday morning (February 18). At 8:50 a.m. the Cabri helicopter with two occupants crashed into the Brantenbach sports zone, a leisure area in the 18,000-inhabitant community from the South Tyrolean lowlands.

Helicopter crash in South Tyrol: occupants not seriously injured, walker suffers shock

“Fortunately, the two occupants were not seriously injured and were given first aid by the emergency doctor,” said the South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association. Almost unimaginable luck: a small tree drilled itself directly through the cockpit of the two-seater.

Firefighters also took care of the security and clean-up work. The cause of the crash is still being determined by the Italian aviation authority. The accident site was confiscated.

Loud southtirolnews.it and ourtirol.com The helicopter pilots who died in the accident were father and son. A walker who witnessed the crash was less lucky than the two of them. Although she was not hit by the flying helicopter parts, she did suffer a shock.

Helicopter lurches over a town in South Tyrol – pilots avoid crash in residential area

The helicopter is an ultralight Guimbal Cabri G2 machine and is often used for training purposes. According to information from the South Tyrolean media, the pilots had taken off from Trento, got into a lurch over Laives and were just able to avoid crashing into inhabited areas.

A rockfall on the Brenner motorway in South Tyrol had a similarly fortunate outcome. On February 2nd, around 1,000 cubic meters of rubble thundered past the A22 between Klausen and Bolzano. “We were very lucky,” said South Tyrolean geologist Volkmar Mair. The story of a German paraglider, however, is tragic: He died in a crash in South Tyrol shortly before his birthday. (moe)