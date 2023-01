How did you feel about the content of this article?

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, 42, was with his first deputy Yevgeny Yenine and Ministry State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych. | Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter

A helicopter crashed on Wednesday morning (18) near a school in the city of Brovary, in the Kiev region. Eighteen people were killed, including the country’s interior minister and three children. A new tragedy in Ukraine just days after a deadly Russian attack in Dnipro.

“The number of victims has increased. At 10:30 am (5:30 am in Brasilia), 18 dead, including 3 children,” said the governor of the region, Oleksiï Kouleba, on Telegram. He said “there are also 29 injured, including 15 children”, raising fears of an even higher number.

Among the victims are the Minister of the Interior, Denys Monastyrsky, 42, his first deputy, Yevgeny Yenine, and the Secretary of State of the Ministry, Yuriy Lubkovych, who were on board the plane alongside six other people, as announced by the head of the Ukrainian national police in a press release.

The former lawyer by profession had been in office since July 2021. In 2019, he became a member of the Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament.

“The purpose of this flight was to go to one of the hot spots in our country where fighting is taking place. The interior minister was going there,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, told Ukrainian television.