A helicopter crashed into Lake Constance © IMAGO/bodenseebilder.de

Apparently, an autogyro crashed into Lake Constance on Sunday and went under. According to Austrian media, there were Germans on board.

Updated July 9, 4:43 p.m: As the state police in Vorarlberg announced, on Sunday (July 9th) a gyrocopter crashed in front of the Bregenz Achmündung in Austria. The machine therefore crashed into Lake Constance.

The water police, fire brigade and water rescue immediately drove to the scene of the accident, where witnesses described that the autogyro apparently hit Lake Constance while slowly descending. There were two people on board. Both are German citizens, they were able to free themselves from the gyrocopter and were rescued by private boats. Both were unharmed.

The aircraft took off from Friedrichshafen Airport (D). The autogyro lies at a depth of about 35 meters in the lake and should be recovered as soon as possible. The rescue operation ended at 3:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is not yet known. The necessary aeronautical examinations will be carried out by the aviation experts after the aircraft has been recovered.

Original message from July 9th: Munich/Hard – According to media reports, a helicopter crashed over Lake Constance on Sunday afternoon (July 9th). Like ORF, oe24.at and vol.at According to unanimous reports, the machine crashed into the lake shortly after 3 p.m. near Hard (Austria) in the area of ​​the mouth of the Ach.

Eyewitnesses have therefore reported that two people were able to save themselves from the helicopter, they were then rescued by boats. A police spokesman confirmed the news agency APA so both people were unharmed. Shortly thereafter, the helicopter sank and divers were called, reports ORF. It is currently unclear whether there were other people on board.

According to reports, the helicopter came from Friedrichshafen and two of the occupants were German citizens. The wreck is believed to be 35 meters deep. Nothing was initially known about the cause of the accident.

