Helicopter crashes and catches fire on the border between Tuscany and Liguria. The Prosecutor’s Office opens a case

A civilian helicopter was involved in an accident in the border area between Tuscany and Liguria, precisely in Fontia, in the hilly area of ​​Carrara on the border with the territory of Luni, La Spezia. The accident caused a fire. The emergency services immediately intervened at the scene of the accident, including healthcare personnel, firefighters, the police and the carabinieri.

According to the first available information, the helicopter involved was a commercial aircraft with only the 28 year old driver, who lost his life in the accident. The police from the Luni station raised the alarm, led by Marshal Pietra, who were informed of the situation by a local restaurateur.

Among the possible causes of the plane crash there could also be bad weather. The private helicopter, coming from the Island of Elba and heading to Sondrio, crashed into a area hit by strong winds. However, technical investigations will confirm whether or not weather conditions played a key role in the accident that caused the pilot’s death.

Eyewitnesses, including the family that owns the “Da Mauro” restaurant in Ortonovo, described hearing an unusual noise followed by a loud bang, followed by flames and black smoke less than 100 meters away. Mr. Mauro, the owner of the restaurant, immediately contacted the Luni police to report the incident, explaining what he had seen. Mr. Mauro’s son reported to Agi that “helicopters often pass through the area, given that Luni is the base of the Navy station, but today that helicopter was making a strange noise, like a failure. Then he heard it a big bang and my parents immediately notified the emergency services.” The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Massa Carrara opened a file on the accident. In the meantime the Carabinieri have started investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

Subscribe to the newsletter

