A helicopter crashed in an area on the border between Tuscany and Liguria. The aircraft, which appears to be a civil helicopter, would have fallen and then caught fire in Fontia, in the hilly area of ​​Carrara on the border with the territory of Luni (La Spezia). Medical aid, firefighters, police and carabinieri arrived promptly on the scene. The crash occurred around 1pm.

From the first reconstructions it is clear that the aircraft began to lose altitude and then crashed to the ground. It would be a commercial aircraft that had only the pilot on board, perhaps a woman. The alarm was raised by the carabinieri of the Luni station commanded by Marshal Pietra who went to the scene with Marshal Castorio, both of whom had been alerted by a restaurateur in the area.

“Helicopters often pass here (Luni is the base of Maristaeli, the Navy helicopter station, ed.) but today that helicopter was making a strange noise. I noticed it because it was right above the restaurant. A very strange noise. Then I heard a big bang and I went outside. It was then that I saw the black smoke and immediately called the police,” a witness told Repubblica.

The Civil Protection team of the Municipality of Luni and the air ambulance also moved immediately. “A civilian helicopter crashed and was on fire in Fontia (Carrara) on the border with Liguria. Our health workers, firefighters and law enforcement are on site”, the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, announced on social media.