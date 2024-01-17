The 4 occupants died in the accident; the aircraft disappeared on December 31 and was found in Paraibuna, in the interior of the state

O Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), reported that the crash of the helicopter found in Paraibuna (SP) on Saturday (13 January 2024) was caused by a collision with forest vegetation. The 4 occupants of the aircraft died in the accident.

“The aircraft took off from Campo de Marte aerodrome (SBMT), São Paulo, SP, bound for the Maroum helipad (SJDO), Ilhabela, SP, with a crew member and three passengers on board, in order to carry out a private flight. During the flight, the aircraft collided with vegetation in a forested area in the municipality of Paraibuna, SP“says Cenipa report

The information is preliminary and a final report will be released by the FAB at the end of the investigations. There is no deadline yet. According to the FAB, the conclusion of the investigations will take as short a time as possible, depending on the complexity and the need to discover possible contributing factors.

The helicopter had been missing since December 31. The wreckage was found after 12 days of searching.

In addition to the pilot, the following were on the helicopter:

Luciana Rodzewics, 45 years old;

her daughter, Letícia Ayumi Rodzewics Sakumoto, 20; It is

Rafael Torres, a family friend who invited the tour.

The bodies were buried on Sunday (14 January), in the capital of São Paulo.

The device was located by Águia 24, from the PM (Military Police), after intelligence work that delimited an area of ​​12 km² based on information from telephone antennas that captured the signal from the occupants' 4 cell phones.

Quadrants were delimited to facilitate searches and overflights of the area. Upon finding the wreckage, another PM helicopter took off with rescue teams capable of rappelling down into the region and walking to the exact point where the aircraft was.