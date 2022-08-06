Firefighters investigate cause of accident in Jaguará; location is close to high voltage tower

The crash of a helicopter in the Jaguará neighborhood, north of São Paulo, left at least two dead in the early evening of this Friday (5.Aug.2022), according to the São Paulo Fire Department.

The accident was reported to the corporation around 6:40 pm. The helicopter, which was carrying 8 people, crashed near a farm at the height of 2000 on Avenida Fernando Mendes de Almeida. The site was also close to a high-voltage tower.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fall. Information about the victims was not released.

The point is adjacent to the Cantareira State Park and is inaccessible to land vehicles. The professionals accessed the space on foot through the woods.

18:40 Helicopter crash, two victims dead, Av Fernado Mendes de Almeida, 2000, Jaraguá; 6 vehicles to the site.#193R — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) August 5, 2022

At least 6 vehicles and 28 fire officials were called to provide relief at the scene, according to the corporation.