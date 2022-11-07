Words of anger and pain those pronounced by Andrea Nardelli’s father: “I don’t know who gave the go-ahead for take-off”

These are words of extreme and incalculable pain, those uttered by the father of Andrea Nardelli, the 39-year-old pilot aid who lost his life last Saturday morning in the accident of a helicopter over the Gargano, in Puglia. The man said that his son was very attentive and an experienced driver: “They knew about the bad weather, not who gave the go-ahead for take-off“.

What happened in Puglia last Saturday morning is an endless tragedy. Seven people lost their lives in a dramatic helicopter accident that took place in the hills of the Gargano, in the area of ​​Castel Pagano in the countryside of Apricena.

The two pilots were on the aircraft Luigi Ippolito and Luigi Nardelli, the 118 doctor Maurizio De Girolamo and a whole tourist family from Slovenia. They were called Bostjan Rigler, aged 54; Jon Rigler of 44; MatejaCurk Rigler, of 44; and little Liza Rigler, aged 13.

The helicopter had departed from Foggia and had to reach the tremiti Islandsbut something went wrong on the way and the aircraft crashed to the ground.

Now the Prosecutor of Foggiawho entrusted the investigations to the command of the Carabinieri of the same Apulian province, has opened an investigation against unknown persons for the crime of multiple negligent aviation disaster and multiple negligent homicide.

The words of Andrea Nardelli’s father

Who wants know the truth and find out what happened in those tragic moments and in those immediately preceding them, are obviously also the families of the victims.

In particular the Pope by Andrea Nardelli, the 39-year-old who was on board the helicopter as an assistant pilot.

The man wanted to go in person on the spot in which the helicopter on which he was traveling on son crashed. The two had spoken the night before the disaster.

We all knew that there was a strong disturbance on the Gargano, so much so that on Friday the helicopter had not even left. We knew the conditions weren’t ideal but I don’t know who got the go-ahead for take-off.