





A helicopter with five people (four passengers from the same family and the pilot) crashed in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, shortly before 2:30 pm this Saturday, 22. All occupants were rescued by firefighters and no one was seriously injured.

According to the city hall of Rio, the passengers are from the same family (father, mother, son and daughter-in-law) from São Caetano do Sul, in the ABC region of São Paulo, who came to Rio this weekend for a wedding and, on Saturday afternoon, decided to take a scenic flight around the city.

At Jacarepaguá airport, in the west zone, they boarded a helicopter that, when flying over the lagoon, in the section closest to Humaitá (a neighborhood in the south zone), would have been hit by a bird. That’s why he fell into the water – in a spinning motion, according to witnesses reported on social media.

The five occupants managed to get out of the aircraft and were rescued by speedboats that were supporting a regatta promoted in the lagoon. Minutes later, firefighters arrived, who continued the rescue.

The occupants of the helicopter received medical care at Clube Naval, in the lagoon itself, and were later taken to the Miguel Couto municipal hospital, in Leblon (south zone), where they would undergo examinations.

The aircraft belongs to Aero Recreio Escola de Aviação Civil and is operated by Ultra Pilots Taxi Aéreo. It is a four-passenger Robinson model manufactured in 2020, with a license valid until October 2023 and in good standing, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).







