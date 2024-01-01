Aircraft carried a pilot and 3 passengers; searches are being carried out on the north coast of São Paulo since 10:30 pm on Sunday

A helicopter bound for Ilhabela disappeared on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), on the eve of New Year. The aircraft left Campo de Marte Airport, located in the north of the city of São Paulo, and was carrying a pilot and 3 passengers.

To the Power360, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat stated that it had been assisting the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) since 10:30 pm on Sunday. In addition to the PM and FAB, they participate in the searches Aviation Command and the São Paulo State Fire Department.

In a note sent to this digital newspaper, the Civil Defense of São Paulo reported that the Robinson 44 helicopter, in gray and black colors, had taken off at 1:15 pm from the capital of São Paulo. The last contact made with the aircraft was at 3:10 pm.

Despite having provided information, the Civil Defense declared that it had not been called until 5:39 pm this Monday (January 1, 2024) to assist in the searches.

O Power360 also contacted the FAB for more information about the case, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Here is the full SSP note sent at 5:37 pm this Monday (January 1, 2024):

“The Military Police have been participating in searches using a helicopter in the north coast region of São Paulo, in support of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), since 10:30 pm on Sunday (Dec 31), when they were called by the agency. The helicopter left Campo de Marte headed for Ilhabela, with a pilot and 3 passengers. More details can be requested from the FAB.”

Here is the full Civil Defense note sent at 5:39 pm this Monday (January 1, 2024):

“Yesterday (Dec 31) at around 10:40 pm, an alert was generated for the Aviation Command and the Fire Department, for a possible helicopter crash, prefix PRHDB, model Robson 44 (gray and black). Takeoff time would have been at 1:15 pm at Campo de Marte. The last contact with the aircraft was at 3:10 pm. Pilot and 3 other crew members (passengers) were bound for Ilhabela. Civil Defense has not been called to date to provide support or search for the alleged disappearance.”.