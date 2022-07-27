The Mirror: in Greece, a helicopter propeller beheaded a student who tried to take a selfie

In the Greek city of Athens, a student from the UK died in front of family and friends while trying to take a selfie in front of a helicopter. About it informs The Mirror.

22-year-old Briton Jack Fenton was returning from a helicopter tour to the island of Mykonos. When the helicopter landed in Athens, he was the first to disembark from it, headed towards the tail and approached the tail rotor. The propeller blades did not have time to stop and decapitated him.

“The blades were still spinning when he got out of the helicopter. We are investigating possible negligence. The screw had to be completely stopped when the young man got out of the helicopter, ”the police stressed.

Police arrested three people, including the helicopter pilot. He is expected to face charges of manslaughter. “The case has been sent to the prosecutor,” the police said.

The police stressed that the Briton had no chance of surviving. His death was instant.

The helicopter was reportedly hired by Fenton’s parents for family vacations.

Earlier it was reported that a tourist from Romania tragically died in Thailand while trying to take a selfie at the top of the waterfall. She wanted to take a picture at the edge of the 15-meter Na Muang waterfall, but she slipped on a mossy surface and fell headfirst off a cliff.